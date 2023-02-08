There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) can be one of them

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) closed the day trading at $0.26 down -0.31% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0128 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553107 shares were traded. BNTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2868 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BNTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 106.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTC has reached a high of $3.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1955, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6170.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BNTC traded about 404.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BNTC traded about 208.12k shares per day. A total of 27.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.76M. Insiders hold about 7.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 81.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 43.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.83.