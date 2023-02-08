There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) can be one of them

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) closed the day trading at $14.30 up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $14.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753956 shares were traded. BOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BOWL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On August 30, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Shannon Thomas F. sold 40,759 shares for $14.27 per share. The transaction valued at 581,631 led to the insider holds 1,000,000 shares of the business.

Shannon Thomas F. sold 71,956 shares of BOWL for $1,026,812 on Feb 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,040,759 shares after completing the transaction at $14.27 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Shannon Thomas F., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $14.33 each. As a result, the insider received 1,433 and left with 1,112,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOWL has reached a high of $15.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BOWL traded about 834.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BOWL traded about 751.34k shares per day. A total of 162.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.95M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BOWL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.57M, compared to 5.95M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $983.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $911.71M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.