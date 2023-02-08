There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) can be one of them

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) closed the day trading at $84.81 up 1.06% from the previous closing price of $83.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556602 shares were traded. DLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DLB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

Barrington Research Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on August 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $115.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when SHERMAN MARK ANDREW sold 2,413 shares for $83.65 per share. The transaction valued at 201,836 led to the insider holds 56,374 shares of the business.

SHERMAN MARK ANDREW sold 12,000 shares of DLB for $1,020,000 on Feb 03. The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 58,787 shares after completing the transaction at $85.00 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, SHERMAN MARK ANDREW, who serves as the EVP, GEN. COUN. & SECRTY of the company, sold 1,638 shares for $68.09 each. As a result, the insider received 111,531 and left with 58,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dolby’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLB has reached a high of $88.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DLB traded about 418.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DLB traded about 506.26k shares per day. A total of 95.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 764.33k with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

DLB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 0.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.31. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $305.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.04M to a low estimate of $300.27M. As of the current estimate, Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.02M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.