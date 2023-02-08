There are many powerful catalysts in the market: MongoDB Inc. (MDB) can be one of them

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed the day trading at $224.42 up 2.74% from the previous closing price of $218.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1221105 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $225.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $211.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $240.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $215.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Ittycheria Dev sold 35,000 shares for $213.94 per share. The transaction valued at 7,487,760 led to the insider holds 190,264 shares of the business.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 14,095 shares of MDB for $3,025,845 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 1,227,954 shares after completing the transaction at $214.68 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Pech Cedric, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 328 shares for $199.31 each. As a result, the insider received 65,374 and left with 33,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $471.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 190.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 242.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDB traded about 2.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDB traded about 1.96M shares per day. A total of 68.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.50M, compared to 4.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.78M, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.