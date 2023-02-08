There Is Still Room For Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) was $2.60 for the day, down -3.35% from the previous closing price of $2.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511391 shares were traded. ADV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $7.

On April 01, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $13.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 01, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Ratzan Brian K. bought 100,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 247,000 led to the insider holds 152,269 shares of the business.

KILTS JAMES M bought 17,158 shares of ADV for $95,398 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 193,287 shares after completing the transaction at $5.56 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, KILTS JAMES M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 56,209 shares for $5.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 314,208 and bolstered with 176,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advantage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADV has reached a high of $8.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2631, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3642.

Shares Statistics:

ADV traded an average of 489.34K shares per day over the past three months and 529.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 318.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.56M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ADV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.74M, compared to 4.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.32B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.