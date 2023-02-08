There Is Still Room For Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) closed the day trading at $32.71 down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $32.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990922 shares were traded. COLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COLB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2021, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $41.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 232 shares for $26.84 per share. The transaction valued at 6,227 led to the insider holds 23,816 shares of the business.

Lawson David C bought 264 shares of COLB for $7,086 on Dec 30. The EVP Chief H.R. Officer now owns 21,212 shares after completing the transaction at $26.84 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, bought 446 shares for $25.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,502 and bolstered with 23,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLB has reached a high of $37.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COLB traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COLB traded about 1.25M shares per day. A total of 78.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.19M. Shares short for COLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.18M with a Short Ratio of 10.77M, compared to 11.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.48% and a Short% of Float of 21.05%.

Dividends & Splits

COLB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.09. The current Payout Ratio is 42.30% for COLB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2004 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of -$2.46, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $264.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $367.68M to a low estimate of $197M. As of the current estimate, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $169.76M, an estimated increase of 56.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $537.79M, an increase of 238.90% over than the figure of $56.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $552.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $523.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $899.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $764.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $832.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $621.61M, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 161.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.