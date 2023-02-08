There Is Still Room For Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) closed the day trading at $20.65 up 4.56% from the previous closing price of $19.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599752 shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XPRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 16,454 shares for $20.17 per share. The transaction valued at 331,890 led to the insider holds 216,312 shares of the business.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 3,546 shares of XPRO for $70,940 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 232,766 shares after completing the transaction at $20.01 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 9,200,000 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider received 151,800,000 and left with 19,895,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $20.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XPRO traded about 625.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XPRO traded about 738.94k shares per day. A total of 108.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 4.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $337.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $339M to a low estimate of $336M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $112.3M, an estimated increase of 200.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.5M, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $200.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $337M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $825.76M, up 54.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.