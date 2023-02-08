There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM).

In the latest session, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM) closed at $8.41 up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $8.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1663003 shares were traded. CLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cornerstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 124.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLM has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLM has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 1.48M over the past ten days. A total of 204.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.51M. Shares short for CLM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.32M with a Short Ratio of 11.23M, compared to 8.72M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CLM is 1.47, from 2.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 26.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 26.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 20.01.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.