There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) closed the day trading at $120.52 up 2.40% from the previous closing price of $117.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4931421 shares were traded. AMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $90 from $80 previously.

On December 07, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 07, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when CHEN XUN sold 377 shares for $107.80 per share. The transaction valued at 40,641 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Deane Timothy M sold 29 shares of AMAT for $2,652 on Sep 14. The GVP, Applied Global Services now owns 87,532 shares after completing the transaction at $91.46 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Nalamasu Omkaram, who serves as the Senior Vice President, CTO of the company, sold 200 shares for $94.47 each. As a result, the insider received 18,894 and left with 223,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has reached a high of $145.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMAT traded about 6.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMAT traded about 7.19M shares per day. A total of 853.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 834.65M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.76M with a Short Ratio of 10.26M, compared to 9.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

AMAT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.04, up from 0.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19. The current Payout Ratio is 9.90% for AMAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.77 and $7.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.43. EPS for the following year is $6.65, with 28 analysts recommending between $8.89 and $5.11.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $6.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.7B to a low estimate of $6.21B. As of the current estimate, Applied Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.12B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.06B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.09B and the low estimate is $21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.