There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) closed the day trading at $0.69 up 14.25% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0855 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1321712 shares were traded. APTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6938 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.40 and its Current Ratio is at 27.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On July 01, 2020, SunTrust started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.SunTrust initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTX has reached a high of $3.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4552.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APTX traded about 262.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APTX traded about 357.89k shares per day. A total of 67.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Insiders hold about 13.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.00% stake in the company. Shares short for APTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 365.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 228.38k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$1.05.