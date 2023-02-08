There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD)

The closing price of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) was $4.28 for the day, down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045162 shares were traded. ICD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4613 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ICD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MSD CAPITAL L P sold 57,177 shares for $2.96 per share. The transaction valued at 169,353 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of ICD for $715,288 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 1,701,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.96 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, MSD Partners, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,298 shares for $3.01 each. As a result, the insider received 37,017 and left with 1,942,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICD has reached a high of $7.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7676, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5531.

Shares Statistics:

ICD traded an average of 174.40K shares per day over the past three months and 105.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.96M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ICD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 526.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 535.89k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.52 and -$6.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.47. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.72 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $259.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262.7M and the low estimate is $256.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.