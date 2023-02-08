This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

In the latest session, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) closed at $614.45 up 2.19% from its previous closing price of $601.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2398667 shares were traded. AVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $617.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $599.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Broadcom Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $659 from $662 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $540 to $555.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $665 to $690.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 1,170 shares for $575.00 per share. The transaction valued at 672,750 led to the insider holds 1,953 shares of the business.

PAGE JUSTINE sold 170 shares of AVGO for $97,726 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 2,981 shares after completing the transaction at $574.86 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, DELLY GAYLA J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200 shares for $579.56 each. As a result, the insider received 115,912 and left with 3,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadcom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has reached a high of $645.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $415.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 564.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 526.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVGO has traded an average of 2.32M shares per day and 2.11M over the past ten days. A total of 412.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 408.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 6.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AVGO is 18.40, from 13.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.52 and a low estimate of $10.1, while EPS last year was $7.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.17, with high estimates of $10.95 and low estimates of $9.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.02 and $36.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.44. EPS for the following year is $40.51, with 27 analysts recommending between $42.25 and $37.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.9B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.95B to a low estimate of $8.81B. As of the current estimate, Broadcom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.41B, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.45B, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.4B and the low estimate is $33.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.