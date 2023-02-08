This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

In the latest session, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) closed at $22.22 up 1.51% from its previous closing price of $21.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 832732 shares were traded. OMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Owens & Minor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $52 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $62 to $22.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares for $15.68 per share. The transaction valued at 15,680 led to the insider holds 28,000 shares of the business.

Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares of OMI for $31,760 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 27,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.76 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Jochims Jeffrey T, who serves as the EVP, COO and of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $31.31 each. As a result, the insider received 250,480 and left with 195,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMI has traded an average of 760.10K shares per day and 841.65k over the past ten days. A total of 74.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.91M. Shares short for OMI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 5.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 9.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OMI is 0.01, from 0.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74. The current Payout Ratio is 0.20% for OMI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.39 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.4B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.44B to a low estimate of $2.34B. As of the current estimate, Owens & Minor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.46B, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49B, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.37B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.79B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.66B and the low estimate is $9.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.