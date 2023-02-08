This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: SenesTech Inc. (SNES)

As of close of business last night, SenesTech Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.70, down -16.85% from its previous closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.7500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1102973 shares were traded. SNES stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNES has reached a high of $23.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6315.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNES traded 118.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 216.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.61M. Insiders hold about 3.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 12.72k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $420k. It ranges from a high estimate of $420k to a low estimate of $420k. As of the current estimate, SenesTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183k, an estimated increase of 129.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $590k, an increase of 249.10% over than the figure of $129.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $590k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600k, up 146.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.51M and the low estimate is $5.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 272.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.