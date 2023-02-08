Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

The closing price of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) was $38.86 for the day, up 2.67% from the previous closing price of $37.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 848208 shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BROS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On October 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Ricci Joth sold 160,000 shares for $37.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,004,382 led to the insider holds 2,056,335 shares of the business.

Graham John Patrick sold 8,000 shares of BROS for $250,480 on Dec 14. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 163,332 shares after completing the transaction at $31.31 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Maxwell Brian, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 240,000 and left with 1,153,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.84.

Shares Statistics:

BROS traded an average of 1.31M shares per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.93M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.52M, compared to 5.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.15% and a Short% of Float of 20.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $202.4M to a low estimate of $187.13M. As of the current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.88M, an estimated increase of 55.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.83M, an increase of 36.20% less than the figure of $55.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.78M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $713.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $724.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $497.88M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $963.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $998.8M and the low estimate is $934.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.