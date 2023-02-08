Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of SentinelOne Inc. (S)

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) closed the day trading at $16.07 up 6.64% from the previous closing price of $15.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4920770 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of S, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On January 24, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Bernhardt David J. sold 1,538 shares for $15.03 per share. The transaction valued at 23,110 led to the insider holds 97,483 shares of the business.

Weingarten Tomer sold 400,000 shares of S for $6,126,800 on Dec 14. The President, CEO now owns 259,427 shares after completing the transaction at $15.32 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Weingarten Tomer, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $16.01 each. As a result, the insider received 6,402,397 and left with 259,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $48.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, S traded about 4.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, S traded about 5.36M shares per day. A total of 280.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.4M with a Short Ratio of 17.44M, compared to 13.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $417M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $416.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.8M, up 103.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $727.6M and the low estimate is $595.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.