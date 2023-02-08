Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

The closing price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) was $0.16 for the day, down -0.98% from the previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0016 from its previous closing price. On the day, 940088 shares were traded. VBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1619 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1505.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VBLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1414, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6088.

Shares Statistics:

VBLT traded an average of 1.52M shares per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.36M. Insiders hold about 22.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 158.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 101.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $199k, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768k, down -34.90% from the average estimate.