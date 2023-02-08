Update from XPeng Inc. (XPEV): A steady trajectory

The closing price of XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) was $10.34 for the day, down -1.05% from the previous closing price of $10.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9591528 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $11 previously.

Daiwa Securities Downgraded its Buy to Sell on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $41.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.12.

Shares Statistics:

XPEV traded an average of 30.60M shares per day over the past three months and 17.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 859.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 671.44M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.64M with a Short Ratio of 49.63M, compared to 28.18M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 23 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$2.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $939.78M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $900.06M, an estimated increase of 21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 27.40% over than the figure of $21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.01B and the low estimate is $5.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.