What shareholders can do to beat the market with Dana Incorporated (DAN) stock

In the latest session, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) closed at $18.99 up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $18.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569879 shares were traded. DAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dana Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $16 from $15 previously.

On August 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $15.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Aghili Aziz sold 35,205 shares for $17.75 per share. The transaction valued at 624,904 led to the insider holds 3,101 shares of the business.

Kamsickas James Kevin sold 400,000 shares of DAN for $7,113,360 on Nov 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 354,728 shares after completing the transaction at $17.78 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Foster Byron S., who serves as the Pres, Light Veh Drive Systems of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $16.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 138,635 and bolstered with 9,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has reached a high of $23.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAN has traded an average of 929.94K shares per day and 911.12k over the past ten days. A total of 143.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.60M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 4.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DAN is 0.40, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92.