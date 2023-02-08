What shareholders can do to beat the market with Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) stock

As of close of business last night, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.91, down -1.51% from its previous closing price of $21.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509769 shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DAWN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Needham initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Grant Julie Papanek sold 25,000 shares for $21.23 per share. The transaction valued at 530,794 led to the insider holds 355,000 shares of the business.

Bender Jeremy sold 12,500 shares of DAWN for $274,988 on Jan 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,181,486 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, York Charles N II, who serves as the COO, CFO and Secretary of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $22.75 each. As a result, the insider received 227,523 and left with 268,810 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DAWN traded 532.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 439.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 6.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.45% and a Short% of Float of 13.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.53.