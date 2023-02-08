What shareholders can do to beat the market with Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) stock

As of close of business last night, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.47, down -6.64% from its previous closing price of $6.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2036675 shares were traded. GETY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.05.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GETY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 5,200 shares for $8.74 per share. The transaction valued at 45,455 led to the insider holds 64,596,723 shares of the business.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 131,618 shares of GETY for $1,118,964 on Sep 19. The 10% Owner now owns 64,601,923 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Neuberger Berman Group LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,044,457 shares for $9.27 each. As a result, the insider received 9,687,233 and left with 64,733,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $37.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GETY traded 319.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 359.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 318.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.29M. Insiders hold about 68.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GETY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 365.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 507.54k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $983.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.