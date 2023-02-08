What shareholders can do to beat the market with SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) stock

In the latest session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at $7.38 down -0.40% from its previous closing price of $7.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40668828 shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On September 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Lavet Robert S sold 200,000 shares for $8.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,612,400 led to the insider holds 1,253,269 shares of the business.

Noto Anthony bought 300,000 shares of SOFI for $1,378,020 on Dec 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,658,612 shares after completing the transaction at $4.59 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Noto Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 225,000 shares for $4.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,033,223 and bolstered with 5,358,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $13.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOFI has traded an average of 44.10M shares per day and 65.19M over the past ten days. A total of 916.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 870.18M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 96.7M with a Short Ratio of 89.89M, compared to 98.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.48% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $392.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $414M to a low estimate of $381M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.57M, an estimated increase of 56.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.74M, an increase of 54.30% less than the figure of $56.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $447.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.