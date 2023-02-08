Which analyst expects 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, 10x Genomics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $48.32, up 1.81% from its previous closing price of $47.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651036 shares were traded. TXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.46.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TXG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Saxonov Serge sold 2,676 shares for $34.07 per share. The transaction valued at 91,158 led to the insider holds 974,926 shares of the business.

McAnear Justin J. sold 1,626 shares of TXG for $55,392 on Nov 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 76,764 shares after completing the transaction at $34.07 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Hindson Benjamin J., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,361 shares for $34.07 each. As a result, the insider received 80,434 and left with 217,713 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has reached a high of $99.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TXG traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 910.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.75M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TXG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.20M, compared to 5.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.24, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$1.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $129.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.5M to a low estimate of $128.1M. As of the current estimate, 10x Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.62M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.92M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $512.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $505.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $509.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.49M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $632.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.14M and the low estimate is $599.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.