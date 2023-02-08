Which analyst expects Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) closed at $11.15 up 2.11% from its previous closing price of $10.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651916 shares were traded. ASPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 10, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

On October 14, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on October 14, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when SWEETNAM JAMES E bought 2,700 shares for $11.30 per share. The transaction valued at 30,510 led to the insider holds 6,195 shares of the business.

Wood River Capital, LLC bought 10,526,316 shares of ASPN for $100,000,002 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 15,780,426 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On May 12, another insider, Young Donald R, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $14.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,150 and bolstered with 599,146 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has reached a high of $38.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASPN has traded an average of 909.68K shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 66.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.88 and -$2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.24, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $57.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $62.63M to a low estimate of $52.5M. As of the current estimate, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.48M, an estimated increase of 81.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.2M, an increase of 35.90% less than the figure of $81.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.72M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $199.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $173.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $185.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.62M, up 52.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $246.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.2M and the low estimate is $231.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.