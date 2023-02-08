Which analyst expects Bank OZK (OZK) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) closed at $47.67 up 1.27% from its previous closing price of $47.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1021630 shares were traded. OZK stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bank OZK’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On July 07, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $42.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OZK has reached a high of $49.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OZK has traded an average of 810.91K shares per day and 982.23k over the past ten days. A total of 128.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OZK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 3.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OZK is 1.36, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for OZK, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 23, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.59 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $5.23, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.1 and $4.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $339.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $354.9M to a low estimate of $324.73M. As of the current estimate, Bank OZK’s year-ago sales were $296.08M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $338.36M, an increase of 22.10% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $366.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $320.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OZK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.