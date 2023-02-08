Which analyst expects Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed at $5.98 up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $5.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144697 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $4 from $7 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on February 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 81.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $9.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LICY has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 1.8M over the past ten days. A total of 178.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 11.77M, compared to 9.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 8.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.2M to a low estimate of $6.63M. As of the current estimate, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $4.39M, an estimated increase of 127.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.49M, an increase of 90.80% less than the figure of $127.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.48M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LICY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.38M, up 137.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206.3M and the low estimate is $39.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 624.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.