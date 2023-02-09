A correction may be in store for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares?

As of close of business last night, Aramark’s stock clocked out at $39.91, down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $40.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5862117 shares were traded. ARMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARMK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Harrington Lauren A sold 9,452 shares for $42.48 per share. The transaction valued at 401,521 led to the insider holds 64,106 shares of the business.

MCKEE LYNN sold 30,817 shares of ARMK for $1,308,490 on Dec 13. The EVP, Human Resources now owns 281,714 shares after completing the transaction at $42.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aramark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARMK has reached a high of $45.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARMK traded 2.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 258.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.55M. Shares short for ARMK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.74M with a Short Ratio of 10.37M, compared to 8.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, ARMK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $2, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $4.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $3.97B. As of the current estimate, Aramark’s year-ago sales were $3.55B, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.1B, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.36B and the low estimate is $17.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.