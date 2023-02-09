A correction may be in store for RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares?

In the latest session, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed at $44.21 down -2.36% from its previous closing price of $45.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1039008 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.62.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RingCentral Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Marlow John H sold 835 shares for $34.96 per share. The transaction valued at 29,189 led to the insider holds 193,661 shares of the business.

Agarwal Vaibhav sold 945 shares of RNG for $33,472 on Jan 04. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 99,065 shares after completing the transaction at $35.42 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Shmunis Vladimir, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 38,017 shares for $39.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,515,472 and left with 241,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $179.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RNG has traded an average of 1.90M shares per day and 1.51M over the past ten days. A total of 95.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.96M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 6.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.81% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 29 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $502.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $509M to a low estimate of $499.39M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $393.42M, an estimated increase of 27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $544.97M, an increase of 21.50% less than the figure of $27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $563M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $529.99M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.