A correction may be in store for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.00, down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $5.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0358 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16466427 shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 346.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $6.

Pivotal Research Group Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.55 to $7.10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Salen Kristina sold 44,670 shares for $6.46 per share. The transaction valued at 288,568 led to the insider holds 93,969 shares of the business.

BARRY THOMAS D sold 33,639 shares of SIRI for $214,785 on Nov 11. The Senior VP & Controller now owns 351,369 shares after completing the transaction at $6.38 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, DONNELLY PATRICK L, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 408,274 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider received 2,755,850 and left with 791,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8946, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1326.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIRI traded 14.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 23.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 658.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 188.32M with a Short Ratio of 170.20M, compared to 221.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.84% and a Short% of Float of 28.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, SIRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.59B and the low estimate is $9.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.