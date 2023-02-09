A correction may be in store for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares?

In the latest session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) closed at $28.05 down -7.24% from its previous closing price of $30.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8598313 shares were traded. ZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $34 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $28.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Schuck Henry sold 41,667 shares for $25.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,042,967 led to the insider holds 362,317 shares of the business.

Schuck Henry sold 1,000,000 shares of ZI for $25,542,192 on Jan 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 13,288,001 shares after completing the transaction at $25.54 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Schuck Henry, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 41,667 shares for $28.29 each. As a result, the insider received 1,178,817 and left with 403,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 125.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has reached a high of $61.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZI has traded an average of 5.37M shares per day and 5.97M over the past ten days. A total of 401.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.82M with a Short Ratio of 15.04M, compared to 11.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $278.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $282.57M to a low estimate of $277M. As of the current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.76M, an estimated increase of 51.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.71M, an increase of 32.70% less than the figure of $51.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.82M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $751.8M, up 44.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.