A glimpse at BrightView Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, BrightView Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.06, up 8.28% from its previous closing price of $6.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100127 shares were traded. BV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $14 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when DONNELLY THOMAS C bought 5,000 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 58,750 led to the insider holds 169,489 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BrightView’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 113.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BV has reached a high of $14.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BV traded 356.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 673.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.89M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $724.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $729.94M to a low estimate of $721.08M. As of the current estimate, BrightView Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $673.7M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.