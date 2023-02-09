A glimpse at Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) closed at $1.26 down -33.33% from its previous closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6436241 shares were traded. LIXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.70 and its Current Ratio is at 16.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when van der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen bought 10,000 shares for $4.90 per share. The transaction valued at 49,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Bernards Rene bought 15,000 shares of LIXT for $7,650 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Bernards Rene, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,100 and bolstered with 135,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIXT has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6598, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7252.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LIXT has traded an average of 857.48K shares per day and 5.73M over the past ten days. A total of 16.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.72M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LIXT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 36.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.