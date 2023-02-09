A glimpse at Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) closed at $13.98 down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $14.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560887 shares were traded. RADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.80.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On January 06, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RADI has reached a high of $16.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RADI has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 1.17M over the past ten days. A total of 94.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.82M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RADI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 8.52M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.61M, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.55M and the low estimate is $161.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.