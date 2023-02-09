A Stock You Should Be Looking At: GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

After finishing at $3.34 in the prior trading day, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) closed at $3.18, down -4.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1313004 shares were traded. GLYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1350.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLYC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

On November 14, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

SunTrust Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when SANDELL SCOTT D sold 3,000,000 shares for $3.12 per share. The transaction valued at 9,356,400 led to the insider holds 2,237,196 shares of the business.

SANDELL SCOTT D sold 652,016 shares of GLYC for $2,128,115 on Jan 25. The 10% Owner now owns 3,588,288 shares after completing the transaction at $3.26 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, SANDELL SCOTT D, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 71,362 shares for $2.76 each. As a result, the insider received 196,859 and left with 3,881,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1764.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLYC has reached a high of $3.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6110, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2197.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 988.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.08M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GLYC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 479.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 497.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16M, down -94.00% from the average estimate.