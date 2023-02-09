A Stock You Should Be Looking At: ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)

The price of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) closed at $13.66 in the last session, up 2.02% from day before closing price of $13.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3883778 shares were traded. ING stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.62.

We take a closer look at ING’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

As of this moment, ING’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Over the past 52 weeks, ING has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.54.

According to the various share statistics, ING traded on average about 4.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.73B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.67B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ING as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 3.55M on Sep 14, 2022.

The forward annual dividend rate for ING is 0.94, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%.

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.28.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.85B, down -18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.74B and the low estimate is $18.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.