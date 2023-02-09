ABNB (Airbnb Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed at $116.36 down -2.78% from its previous closing price of $119.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3592022 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Airbnb Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $80.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Johnson Belinda J. sold 4,000 shares for $120.00 per share. The transaction valued at 480,000 led to the insider holds 5,920 shares of the business.

JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 12,000 shares of ABNB for $1,440,000 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 267,646 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $111.11 each. As a result, the insider received 277,775 and left with 194,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $191.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABNB has traded an average of 5.41M shares per day and 5.42M over the past ten days. A total of 638.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.24M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.26M with a Short Ratio of 21.12M, compared to 18.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 27 analysts recommending between $3.59 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.62B and the low estimate is $8.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.