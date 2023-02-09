AEM (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) closed at $52.69 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $52.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1509772 shares were traded. AEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.38.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 624.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $67.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEM traded on average about 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 456.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 455.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.5M with a Short Ratio of 13.32M, compared to 14.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AEM is 1.60, which was 1.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.93B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 57.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $57.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 60.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.32B and the low estimate is $7.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.