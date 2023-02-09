American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) closed the day trading at $9.27 down -5.70% from the previous closing price of $9.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1437868 shares were traded. AXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $16 previously.

On April 11, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on April 11, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 343.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 92.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXL has reached a high of $11.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXL traded about 997.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXL traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 114.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.10M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 5.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.52B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.16B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.64B and the low estimate is $5.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.