An investigation into Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $18.05 in the prior trading day, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) closed at $17.85, down -1.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047630 shares were traded. SHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $6 previously.

On January 11, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $22.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sotera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $24.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 280.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.43M, compared to 6.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $931.48M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.