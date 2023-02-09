An investigation into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $47.64 in the prior trading day, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) closed at $45.48, down -4.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513237 shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.42.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RARE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when KAKKIS EMIL D sold 19,582 shares for $45.57 per share. The transaction valued at 892,352 led to the insider holds 541,108 shares of the business.

Huizenga Theodore Alan sold 2,031 shares of RARE for $89,283 on Dec 21. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 16,197 shares after completing the transaction at $43.96 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Dier Mardi, who serves as the CFO & Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,629 shares for $40.16 each. As a result, the insider received 65,421 and left with 66,695 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $85.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 751.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 579.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.63 and a low estimate of -$3.04, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.86, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$2.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$9.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.99. EPS for the following year is -$6.89, with 17 analysts recommending between -$4.48 and -$8.82.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $96.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $118M to a low estimate of $84.7M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.65M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.65M, an increase of 25.50% over than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $433M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $351.41M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $438M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $743.89M and the low estimate is $302.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.