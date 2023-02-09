An overall feel about B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, B2Gold Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.80, up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $3.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5161417 shares were traded. BTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7725.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, B2Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $5.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7324, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5567.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTG traded 9.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.64% stake in the company. Shares short for BTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.41M with a Short Ratio of 11.66M, compared to 14.35M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $379.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $476M to a low estimate of $229.4M. As of the current estimate, B2Gold Corp.’s year-ago sales were $508.94M, an estimated decrease of -25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $587.25M, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of -$25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $587.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $587.25M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.