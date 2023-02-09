An overall feel about Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Ur-Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.20, down -3.23% from its previous closing price of $1.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1660808 shares were traded. URG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of URG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBR Capital on September 02, 2016, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On August 10, 2011, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $2.52.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on August 10, 2011, with a $2.52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Chang Robby Sai Kit sold 24,500 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 31,367 led to the insider holds 63,366 shares of the business.

Chang Robby Sai Kit sold 175,500 shares of URG for $224,535 on Jan 27. The Director now owns 63,366 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, FRANKLIN JAMES M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 336,183 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider received 415,862 and left with 605,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14874.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URG has reached a high of $1.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2131.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that URG traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 221.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.38M. Insiders hold about 3.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for URG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.66M with a Short Ratio of 7.48M, compared to 8.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16k, up 65,337.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.1M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 120.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.