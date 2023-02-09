Analysis of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY): Selected Notes

The closing price of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) was $80.50 for the day, down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $80.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2357170 shares were traded. INCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INCY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on August 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $78.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Pasquale Maria E sold 802 shares for $84.06 per share. The transaction valued at 67,416 led to the insider holds 68,524 shares of the business.

Pasquale Maria E sold 60,024 shares of INCY for $5,086,569 on Jan 30. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 68,524 shares after completing the transaction at $84.74 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Dhanak Dashyant, who serves as the EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,419 shares for $85.00 each. As a result, the insider received 205,615 and left with 53,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Incyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INCY has reached a high of $86.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.96.

Shares Statistics:

INCY traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INCY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 7.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $4.26, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $867.9M to a low estimate of $811.28M. As of the current estimate, Incyte Corporation’s year-ago sales were $812.99M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $901.95M, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $981.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $871.24M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $3.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.