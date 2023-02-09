Analysis of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL): Selected Notes

The closing price of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) was $259.19 for the day, down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $261.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1404831 shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $259.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $255.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1461.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 17, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $300 from $245 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $210.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $209 to $266.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Hyman Jennifer sold 5,234 shares for $266.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,396,847 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Freda Fabrizio sold 6,831 shares of EL for $1,912,680 on Feb 01. The President and CEO now owns 118,931 shares after completing the transaction at $280.00 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Freda Fabrizio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 11,705 shares for $270.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,160,350 and left with 125,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $324.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $186.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 253.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 245.20.

Shares Statistics:

EL traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 357.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.67M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 2.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.54, EL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 59.00% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.39. EPS for the following year is $8.51, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.67 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.74B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.35B and the low estimate is $18.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.