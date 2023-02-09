Are analysts optimistic about Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (AMEX:GTE) stock?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed the day trading at $0.90 down -1.36% from the previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0125 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1877969 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8922.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Ellson Ryan bought 50,000 shares for $0.87 per share. The transaction valued at 43,500 led to the insider holds 635,109 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9554, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2591.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTE traded about 3.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTE traded about 3.13M shares per day. A total of 367.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 337.58M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $116.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $577.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $602.62M, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.