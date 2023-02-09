Are analysts optimistic about NexGen Energy Ltd.’s (NYSE:NXE) stock?

The closing price of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) was $4.60 for the day, up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4121820 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NXE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4300, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2356.

Shares Statistics:

NXE traded an average of 2.52M shares per day over the past three months and 3.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 479.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 400.01M. Insiders hold about 15.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.51% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.93M with a Short Ratio of 15.79M, compared to 17.38M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.