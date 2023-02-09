Are analysts optimistic about Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UBX) stock?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) closed the day trading at $4.62 down -16.15% from the previous closing price of $5.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.8900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722364 shares were traded. UBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5050.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UBX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Dananberg Jamie sold 863 shares for $4.84 per share. The transaction valued at 4,177 led to the insider holds 64,242 shares of the business.

Ghosh Anirvan sold 2,573 shares of UBX for $12,453 on Feb 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 92,235 shares after completing the transaction at $4.84 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,140 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider received 5,073 and left with 94,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $18.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4654, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2723.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UBX traded about 252.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UBX traded about 244.11k shares per day. A total of 14.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.94M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 112.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 146.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.1 and a low estimate of -$1.94, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.69, with high estimates of -$1.3 and low estimates of -$1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7 and -$8.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.06. EPS for the following year is -$7.88, with 3 analysts recommending between -$5.9 and -$9.4.