Are analysts optimistic about Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock?

The closing price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) was $21.01 for the day, down -1.04% from the previous closing price of $21.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574939 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.20.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZNTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Gallagher Cam sold 10,000 shares for $22.27 per share. The transaction valued at 222,678 led to the insider holds 503,103 shares of the business.

Gallagher Cam sold 10,000 shares of ZNTL for $241,515 on Jan 17. The President now owns 352,011 shares after completing the transaction at $24.15 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Gallagher Cam, who serves as the President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $21.02 each. As a result, the insider received 210,228 and left with 362,011 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $55.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.13.

Shares Statistics:

ZNTL traded an average of 570.83K shares per day over the past three months and 466.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Shares short for ZNTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 7.87M, compared to 6.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.31% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.63 and -$5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.88. EPS for the following year is -$4.68, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.63 and -$6.39.