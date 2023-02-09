Are Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) closed at $10.88 down -3.37% from its previous closing price of $11.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594753 shares were traded. GEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genesis Energy L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2021, CapitalOne Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $11.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Flynn Edward T bought 20,000 shares for $10.02 per share. The transaction valued at 200,400 led to the insider holds 120,000 shares of the business.

Davison James E bought 10,000 shares of GEL for $94,762 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 2,707,890 shares after completing the transaction at $9.48 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Davison James E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $9.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 291,300 and bolstered with 2,697,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEL has reached a high of $13.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GEL has traded an average of 525.92K shares per day and 389.56k over the past ten days. A total of 122.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.38M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 3.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GEL is 0.60, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.78.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $569.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $569.6M to a low estimate of $569.6M. As of the current estimate, Genesis Energy L.P.’s year-ago sales were $581.58M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.44M, a decrease of -39.50% less than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.