Are Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.09, down -12.20% from its previous closing price of $24.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2927955 shares were traded. VSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VSH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 15, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when ZANDMAN MARC sold 44,161 shares for $22.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,007,312 led to the insider holds 35,552 shares of the business.

PAUL GERALD sold 57,076 shares of VSH for $1,291,630 on Nov 22. The President and CEO now owns 209,208 shares after completing the transaction at $22.63 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Zilberman Raanan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,299 shares for $21.08 each. As a result, the insider received 575,463 and left with 24,671 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vishay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSH has reached a high of $24.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VSH traded 820.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.09M, compared to 6.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, VSH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81. The current Payout Ratio is 14.70% for VSH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $901.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $925.2M to a low estimate of $867M. As of the current estimate, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $832.81M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $876.7M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $930.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $821M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.24B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.